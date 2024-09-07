President Donald J. Trump - Make America Great Again

Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States and is now running for a second term. In June 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for the 2016 presidential election as a Republican. Unlike the politicians before him, President Trump had a unique style and message that energized the American public. His appeal to many Americans stemmed from his status as a political outsider and his portrayal as a break from traditional career politicians.

During and after his presidency, Trump faced significant opposition and controversy from the establishment, including two impeachments by the House of Representatives—first in 2019 over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again in 2021 over incitement of insurrection related to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. He was acquitted by the Senate in both cases. Most recently, there was an attempt on his life when a gunman opened fire during a rally in Pennsylvania, wounding the President and two spectators, and killing one supporter.



