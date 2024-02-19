BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Not So Good, The Really Bad & The Incredibly Ugly
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • 02/19/2024

A video for my family and friends, covering Western Action shooting in Australia.

Video Source:

Shot (so to speak) on location at the

St. Marys Indoor Shooting Centre

Location of the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia

(Sydney branch)

Home of the SSAA St. Marys Pistol Club

Theme Music:

'Country Fireside' by Roger Ts

'Old Western Gunslingers' by Steve Oxen

'Rolling Hills' by Cristiano Corradetti

'Western Adventures' by David Fesliyan

'Western Cowboy Ride' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Special Sound Effects Sourced From:

Pixabay Royalty-Free Images & Sound Effects


Produced by:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between the SSAA, St. Marys Indoor Shooting Centre, St. Marys Pistol Club, Pixabay, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

eh mon23:40

Keywords
western actionpistol clubspistol shootingcowboy shootingaustralian pistol clubs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy