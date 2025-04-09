BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2025 Newsletter 15: April 09, 2025
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
2202 followers
4
637 views • 5 months ago

More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Message to BigMike at Brighteon: https://terral.substack.com/p/steve-quayle-issues-new-warning-about

--

MULTI COUNTRY PANDEMIC EXERCISE JUST ENDED To Test, For The First Time, A New Global Coordination Mechanism For Health Emergencies!!!! WAKE UP - We Are Under Attack!

https://terral.substack.com/cp/160956276

--

China to increase tariffs on US imports from 34% to 84%

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/china-increase-tariffs-us-imports-from-34-84

--

DANGER CLOSE: War between US and Iran has never been closer

https://www.the-sun.com/news/13961700/trump-iran-war-warning-uk-ambassador/

--

My Patriot Supply: https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=XX&view=sl-C8113245

--

Protect your house and vehicle from EMP attacks: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=terral03com

--

Ozark Mountain Offgrid Has the KONG Big Battery Solutions

https://terral.substack.com/p/we-can-now-upgrade-our-kong-big-battery--

--

Get Your Food! https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=59

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Miles Franklin: http://www.milesfranklin.com/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

Webinar: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.

Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA 

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpaiww3bioweapondana ashleystargatecytokine stormterralterral03nanobotshemorrhagic fevercovid-19h5n1mrnahydrogelbuy nano silverblack starsubstackmarburgdr ana mihalceananofilament replication inhibitoraviannasa warfare
