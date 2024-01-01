The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Happy New Year! Who Is Your God?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

This New Year can certainly mean a "New You", if we pull closer to God, by studying, not only what he says, but who he is. What he means to us is life. The live abundant! Let's Rock!





To Truly Know Him

From Intouch Ministries

Let’s begin the new year praying God’s best for those around us.

Ephesians 1:15-23

A new year stretching out before us promises endless opportunities to improve, to be better people. Many of our New Year’s resolutions—to read more, stick to a budget, or be more physically active, for example—express an inward focus. But what if we resolved to begin the year by turning our attention outward?





Impelliteri - City's On Fire

