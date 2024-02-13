Dr. Hodkinson/Dr. Makis | Are All The Good Docs Destined For Reeducation Camps?

Dr. Hodkinson and Dr. Makis joined me for a rousing discussion about the corrupt enterprise know as the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta. Most of the public do not understand the inner workings of this privately run "authority" over the doctors of our province.

Who knew that the governing body that is meant to protect the voting public, from faulty or poor medicine, would not be accountable to Albertans?

If they are not protecting Albertans from doctors, what is their role?

Is such a tyrannical governing body needed?

We discuss this and much much more in this hour long meeting, plus talk about Alberta sovereignty and our leadership.

