BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Hodkinson/Dr. Makis | Are All The Good Docs Destined For Reeducation Camps?
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 02/13/2024

Dr. Hodkinson and Dr. Makis joined me for a rousing discussion about the corrupt enterprise know as the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta. Most of the public do not understand the inner workings of this privately run "authority" over the doctors of our province.

Who knew that the governing body that is meant to protect the voting public, from faulty or poor medicine, would not be accountable to Albertans?

If they are not protecting Albertans from doctors, what is their role?

Is such a tyrannical governing body needed?

We discuss this and much much more in this hour long meeting, plus talk about Alberta sovereignty and our leadership.

Please share, like and subscribe.

WEB: https://medmaldoctors.ca/dr-roger-hodkinson/


Substack: https://substack.com/@makismd


X: https://x.com/MakisMD?s=20

Keywords
healthfreedomdeathcollegelifecanadasovereigndoctorhospitalpatientcampnursemandatealbertareeducation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy