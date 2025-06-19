Chinese workers in Iraq film Iranian missile strike on occupied territories – IRNA shares footage.

❗️US preparing to STRIKE Iran in coming days — Bloomberg

‘Washington is assembling the infrastructure to directly enter a conflict with Tehran’

Insiders are reporting a strike possible by the weekend.

EVACUATION order for the Arak Nuclear Complex in Tehran which contains a 40MW heavy water nuclear reactor believed to be non-operational — IDF (chance of Contamination???)

🚨 IDF issues evacuation warning for residents in Iran’s Arak and Khandab