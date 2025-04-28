BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 385 - The Accuser
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
53 followers
1
114 views • 4 months ago

Before I start today’s message there are some things that I need to share based on recent developments in this ministry. As most of you know by now I am a one man show - a lone voice crying in the INTERNET wilderness so to speak. I have been a target for more than 8 years now. I have been attacked, insulted and ridiculed for the truth I have been speaking by various individuals calling themselves “Christian” with channel names like King Of Kings Warrior and Buggeredman. Stay clear of those two. Yes, I know it’s hard to believe but this is the “lawless” RELIGIOUS time in which we live. I’ve never seen so much FALSE RELIGION online parading as truth. If people aren’t willing to listen to the message then they should just move on and NOT stay around and keep attacking the messenger maliciously. This kind of behaviour is NOT found in the Bible!


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 397 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
