© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #426
1. 12:00 The View is getting cancelled
2. 30:32 To absolutely nobody’s surprise Captain America Brave New World is Tanking
3. 49:32 Things just keep getting worse for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
4. 1:14:52 Ashley St Claire is called out after admitting she had Elon Musk’s 13th Child
5. 1:39:36 Elon Musk takes an Axe to FEMA
6. 1:59:37 Investigation by an Independent Journalist in Canada shows that the Liberal Party potentially getting kickbacks from the Chinese on Fentanyl
7. 2:37:52 AOC being referred to DOJ for potential Criminal Investigation
Patreon Link
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts