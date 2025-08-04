BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Syracuse “LGBT Churches” Prove Leo XIV’s Sect Isn’t Catholic
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
41 followers
47 views • 1 month ago

If you appreciate our videos, which we make available for free, please consider making a donation: https://mhfm.store/donations.html


The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/syracuse-lgbt-churches-exposed/


To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email


https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

biblegospeljesuschristianfaithvaticanlgbtgaycatholic churchgomorrahsodom
0:00Intro

1:11“All Saints Catholic Church” In Syracuse, NY

5:40“Priest” Has “Transgender Man” In His “Church”

6:20“Catholic Priest Blesses Transgender Man”

7:59“Transgender Women” Speak At “Transgender & Catholic Lecture”

12:20“Priest” Gives Award To “Transgender Roman Catholic”

13:15Birthday Cakes Given Out At The New Mass

13:53“Funeral Mass” With Planned Parenthood Symbolism

15:20Fake Catholic “Priest” Says “Namasté” From Hinduism

16:54“All Saints Church” In Good Standing With The “Diocese” Of Syracuse

17:01“Bishop” Douglas Lucia In Front Of “LGBT” Flag

17:32Women’s “Ordination” Supported By “St. Lucy’s Catholic Church” In Syracuse, NY

18:48“Bishop” Lucia’s Letter Approves “LGBT” Flag

19:34“Bishop” Lucia Gives “Communion” In The Hand And “Altar Girls”

21:06“Bishop” Lucia Gives “Communion” In The Hand To Girl Chewing Gum?

21:33“All Saints” Celebrates “Pride Month” In June 2020

23:04“All Saints” Celebrates “Pride Month” In June 2022

23:49“All Saints” Hosts “CNY Pride Interfaith Prayer Service”

24:57“All Saints” Joins In “Prayer” With Female “Pastors”

26:52Fake Catholics Promote Buddha

27:22Another “Transgender Man” Talks About “Rainbow Communion Bread” And “Queer Chapel”

29:13More Buddha Quotes Promoted - This Is Not The Catholic Church!

30:02“All Saints” Celebrates “Pride Month” In June 2023

31:14Massive “LGBT” Flag In The “Sanctuary” - “In The Name Of Celebrating PRIDE”

32:47“Mother Earth” aka “Pachamama”

33:21“Bishop” Lucia With “Fr.” Daley At “All Saints Church”

33:32“All Saints” Celebrates “Pride Month” In June 2024

36:58“All Saints” Website Has The “LGBT” Flag On Every Page

37:59“LGBTQIA+ TASK FORCE”

38:33“Bishop” John Stowe Supports “LGBT” & "Pride Month"

46:02“Benedictine Brother” Is A “Transgender Man” (Biological Woman)!

46:50Antipope Francis’ Support For The “LGBT” Movement

50:48Antipope Leo XIV’s Support For The “LGBT” Movement

53:08“Gay Blessings Will Remain” Under Leo XIV

53:16New Oregon “Bishop” Thomas Hennen Supports “Transgenderism”

54:16“Cardinal” Robert McElroy Supports “LGBT” & “Drag Queen” Activist

59:09“Fr.” James Martin (“LGBT” Promoter) Is Approved By The Vatican

1:02:29“Catholic LGBT Churches” Worldwide!

1:02:36The Vatican II Sect IS NOT The Catholic Church

