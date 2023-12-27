Create New Account
That Doesn't Make Sense!
Kyle Adams
11 Subscribers
67 views
Published 2 months ago

You can e-mail the earth science department chair here.

Professor Van Der Merwe [email protected]

or text him here.

Phone: 435-652-7924

Here is what the professor said word for word in full context.

https://youtu.be/YhO9rbBqjDg


THE SQUEAKY WHEEL GETS THE GREASE AND A PROBLEM THAT IS OUT OF SIGHT AND OUT OF MIND DOES NOT GET FIXED -- let him know your thoughts.

Keywords
flat earthglobebusterskyle adamsabolish nasautah tech univeristy

