© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
👀 Robert F. Kennedy Jr on What the CDC Doesn’t Tell You About the Flu Shot
“People who take the flu shot are protected against that strain of flu but they’re 4.4x more likely to get a non-flu infection…it injures your immune system so that you’re more likely to get a non-flu viral upper respiratory infection.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v2mkjns--robert-f.-kennedy-jr-on-what-the-cdc-doesnt-tell-you-about-the-flu-shot.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3