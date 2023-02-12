Quo Vadis





Feb 11, 2023 UNITED STATES

In this video we share Our Lady's Prophetic Message to Luz de Maria on the Turkey Earthquake.





Amid the rubble of the Church of the Media which was toppled by the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the Diocese of Anatolia in Turkey, a statue of the Blessed Mother holding the Child Jesus stood unscathed.





She was the same Queen of the Universe who told stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on July 6, 2021 that “Turkey will suffer severely” and, on July 31 of the same year, appealed, “Pray, children of God, Pray.





Turkey will suffer to the core.”





Similar messages continue to be issued from Heaven, citing specific places for which prayers are also being sought.





In the latest message to Luz de Maria which, more warnings of earthquakes were issued, citing the US, Finland, and Mexico.





Indeed, the signs of the end times (again, not the end of the world, say the mystics) are with us, but unfortunately, as the Garabandal visionaries quote sources from Heaven, not many will believe “until it is too late.”





Lamentably, those who choose to ignore the messages via the mystics partly contribute to the hastening of chastisements.





They often opt to ignore dire messages which they regard as spoilers of post-pandemic return to happy days, thus also casting aside response to appeals for prayers and conversion which could assuage, if not obliterate, conditional chastisements.





But the signs are all over us, although somewhat mysteriously not necessarily in the mainstream media: escalating war in Ukraine, severe famine in Africa, worldwide inflation, unusual disasters even in unlikely places, bizarre manifestations in the skies, spreading satanism, schism in the Catholic church, collapse of morals, science taking on the role of a creator, stealthily crawling communism, and, yes, the World Economic Fund, among other escalating signs.





Majority will continue to ignore what Heaven has been warning mankind about, yet the messages continue to be issued through credible Catholic mystics.





It matters even if only one more conversion happens in response to the appeals from Heaven before God, in his Permissive Will, allows pain to descend on the world, in what could be described as a last ditch move to save everlasting souls.





