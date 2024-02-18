BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mental Exacerbation due to Examination of the Imaginary Body, Corporation
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
02/18/2024

From the first corporations, the unspoken idea was to relieve living men of having to do the honorable thing towards other human lives. As the idea of corporation evolved over hundreds of years we have witnessed the rise of corporate rights at the expense of the rights of living beings. This is very evident in the corporate demand for free speech, which they won, as corporations became the main tool used to control free speech among the living. How is it that we have been OK with a legal fiction being granted the rights of a person? As human consciousness rises will there be any place for fictions with person-hood to exist. Will we witness the fall and slow demise of corporations in the new era? This world ain’t big enough for higher consciousness and corporation. One of these things will have to go…


Episode 243 - August 2020


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


Become a Member:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


Full Show Posted for Members:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/243-mental-exacerbation-due-to-examination-of-the-imaginary-body-corporation/

free speechcontrolhistoryrightsfinancialcorporationmentalimaginarycorporatecrrow777
