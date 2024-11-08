BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥 Unlocking The Joint-Muscle Connection 💪✨
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 7 months ago

😲 Did you know? Muscle tightness might not be what you think 🤔


🤝🧑 Dr. Chad Nowlin, founder of NRG Physiotherapy and creator of the Keystone Reset, shares insights on joint muscle connection. 🦴💪


🧔 He explains often, stiffness in our muscles actually starts with the joints they’re connected to.


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/yjesmhve


⚡💕 Here’s the game-changer: When a joint isn’t functioning as it should, it creates a chain reaction, making the surrounding muscles feel stiff 🌐. Instead of focusing on just the muscle, we should address the root cause—the joint itself! 🌟


😎 When we adjust the joint first, muscle stiffness often disappears.


🤔 Curious to learn more about how joint health affects overall movement and flexibility?


📎👆Dive in and discover the joint-muscle connection that might change your approach to fitness and wellness by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🏋️♂️🤸♀️

Keywords
holistic healthphysical therapymusculoskeletal health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy