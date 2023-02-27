© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Business Podcasts | The Coach Calvert & Candra Czapansky Success Stories | How to Create a Time Freedom and Financial Freedom Creating Business Model | The Flutter Eyelash Extension Success Story
Learn More About the Extentionist Today HERE: https://thextensionist918.com/
Learn More About Opening Up a Flutter Location Today HERE: https://thextensionist918.com/open-a-location
Establish Your Revenue Goals
Know Your Break-Even Numbers
Determine the Number of Hours You Are Willing to Work
Determine Your Unique Value Proposition
Improve Your Branding
Create and Refine Your 3-Legged Marketing Stool
Create a Sales Conversion System
Determine Sustainable Customer Acquisition Costs
Create Repeatable Systems, Processes and File Organization
Create Human Resources and Recruitment Processes
Create a Sustainable and Repetitive Weekly Schedule
Create Management and Execution Systems
Create Accounting Processes and Systems
Determine Your Life Goals
Learn More About Score Basketball Today At: www.ScoreBBall.com
Business Podcasts | Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Was Instrumental In Creating the Specific Business Plan, He's Been Instrumental In Hiring Good People, He Helped Me With Web Development. It Is Worth Every Penny." - Doctor Edwards
Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)
See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Coached to Success HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/