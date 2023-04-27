X22 REPORT Ep. 3055a - [CB] Now Telling People You Will Be Poorer, Just Accept It

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3055a - April 26, 2023

[CB] Now Telling People You Will Be Poorer, Just Accept It

The [CB] are now trying to convince the people that they are going to have to get use to their new lifestyle and they might get poorer as time goes on. The Yuan has now overtaken the Fed Note and the Biden admin are not negotiating the debt ceiling.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





