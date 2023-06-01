China Is The Left's Model

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
None Of This Is By Accident
* The end goal of wokeism is to model our society just like the ChiComs.
* Be prepared.
* Be smart.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 1 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2rcygo-is-the-biden-crime-family-secret-about-to-be-exposed-ep.-2022-06012023.html