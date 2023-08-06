© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel: "Hunter Biden is guilty of violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA)... Just like they charged Paul Manafort and others during the Trump administration...
Hunter Biden was in bed with criminals from Ukraine and China to lobby the US government through the laundering of money that Hunter and Devon Archer received through leveraging his relationship with his dad, VP Joe Biden.
That is the definition of violating the FARA. Our energy needs to be focused on impeaching Merrick Garland and Chris Wray, and then we can expose all the corruption of Joe Biden."
