CANADIAN PROVINCE BRITISH COLUMBIA BANS AIRBNB WITH $50,000 FINES

The British Columbia government doesn't care about the charter nor does it care about the constitution. It has now given itself the authority to take away all of your rights to do with your private property what you wish to do.
The only reason why anybody would want to hold property in Southwest British Columbia around the Vancouver area would be to rent it out and make a profit. Airbnb is one Surefire way to make some dough with what you already own.
Come May 1st of 2024 you will no longer be allowed to Airbnb out your property in British columbia. How's that for communism? How's that for fascism?
Do yourself a big favor, sell all your properties and talk to me about buying property in Costa Rica where the property values go up and you can rent out whatever you want to whoever you want for any period of time you want.
