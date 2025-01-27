Lose Weight and Heal Your Body By Fasting and Eliminating Processed Foods - Annette Reeder





The money-hungry food industry has supercharged our society with poisonous, cancer-causing processed foods stripped of nutrition and filled with toxins. This chronic issue in the United States has caused disease and death, but there is a solution! Biblical nutritionist Annette Reeder gives us an in-depth look at what it’s like to reclaim health and healing by embracing God’s design for foods. What we eat influences 75 percent of our health, so what we put in our body truly matters. We either eat the food God calls good or we eat the food sold in stores that essentially will make us reliant on pharmaceuticals and surgeries. Annette urges Christians to get back to the basics, focus on healthy, whole foods, and trust the Word of God to lead the way forward for a vibrant lifestyle.









TAKEAWAYS





God’s food is naturally designed to heal and strengthen our bodies





Healthy kids are of no use to the pharmaceutical industry





The “Bliss Effect” is a term that describes the addictive reaction that takes place when you eat processed food, usually loaded with sugar





Consider going on the Daniel Fast to heal your body









