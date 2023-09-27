💥 Peaceful Patriot takes Grenade Blast from Police on January 6th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Patriot almost got his head blown off by the police’s randomly thrown grenade into the lower west terrace.
A few inches closer may have killed him.
The violent attack by the police was unprovoked, unnecessary, and relentless.
1:25 https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=EFv9XkrdDg8Q
1:48 https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=B0FxCurP0DbS
