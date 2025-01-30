https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbSBf45dxzQ

A little more sea, a little closer.

The copter is flying very low over the wave. Sometimes the spray flies higher than the camera.

This is dangerous because the copter can be covered by a wave, but the shots are very spectacular.

You can watch endlessly





If you are interested in shooting videos, please join our communities.





I'm shooting a video.

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Films

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews of products, video equipment, video equipment, devices, gadgets.





Professional video production by CMCproduction and SmartREC

CMCproduction - full-cycle video production

SmartREC - the territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Author's video content.

Collaboration, videography, creatives

The head and founder of CMCproduction:

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81





https://vk.com/shipshardvk

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://coub.com/violettawennman

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





Author's themes and collections: contemporary art for contemporaries.

Literature, Politics,

Entertainment, Music, Videos,

all the hottest stuff.

https://dzen.ru/shipshard





I INVITE YOU TO THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL

UNCENSORED

https://t.me/shipshard



