Live Chat with Paul; -139- Planes, Flies and Skinwalker Ranch and UAPs, Meteors and more!

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Planes how they can look like a light moving in clouds + Meteors.. green with no tails + Skinwalker Ranch lacks science and video experts and more! [00:04:40] (1c) Paul runs animation of UFO across the screen [00:06:24] (1d) Paul shows some captures of Lights moving through clouds one looks like a TR3b but they are man made craft in the sky! [00:21:30] (1e) Paul shows how long exposure can be used to fool UFO folks as well, where it looks like object heading from the ground shooting up in the sky with a round head looking like a disc! [00:25:40] (2) Main Topic Begins - Green UFOs over China? Nope - seem to be identified as Green Meteors but very bright ones called Bolides but why some videos show no tails? Paul finds examples how tails can vanish and go in bursts. [00:55:54] (3) Boyd Bushman - Re-Visited Death-Bed confusions = story of UFOs and Aliens from Lockheed-Martin ex-Engineer claims his photos as proof All have be proven to be fakes from various art renderings K-Mart doll and models. [01:09:00] (3b) David Sereda filmed the interview so Paul looks at whom Sereda is and his claims of things that dont pad out. [01:21:00] (4) Paul finds a NASA page on meteors he missed for above and goes over it.. and is confused on the IRON plasma being blue not yellow and wonders if thats a chart mistake or if hes misunderstanding it [01:34:00] (5) Paul catches up with Side chat and remembers to post webpage links for discord and other useful links [01:37:30] (6) Faked photoshop Alien images with Presidents being used on news articles to do with whistleblowers is misleading some people For RATINGS! and views! [01:48:00] (7) Chris Lehto is promoting and interviewing Dr Greer the biggest fraud in UFOLOGY is not helping rid the noise and frauds from the field. Shills working together! its all about clicks and cash not the TOPIC! we dont need people like Pilots in this field being podcasters who are very GREEN on the ufo topic and video analysis [01:51:00] (8) Truth on Thirdphaseofmoon They made 250,000 from stalking poor celebrities on holiday and have made millions from GRIFTING and proven FAKE videos on UFOs [02:14:00] (9) Skinwalker Ranch Show Scientists are Comedians and Noise makers in UFOLOGY.. their latest claims a clear FLY is a craft moving at 3600 mph later altered to millions MPH. Paul breaks it down but will do a in-depth break down of the season to come in future live show S04E10 this one [02:36:00] (10) Finally Break down all the re-cycled rebranded Alleged UFOs from TPOM thirdphase thirdphaseofmoon! First up Humanoid or bunch of balloons [02:44:00] (10b) Volcano Bombs and Planes - Not UFOs! Aliens! [02:49:10] (10c) Bright UAP - Paul says its a hot air balloon coming down.. and finds a google image match for it. [03:01:00] (10d) Flash Streak on Security Cam. Paul says its a moth close to IR LEDS moving fast on long exposure! [03:11:00] (10e) Bright Blue blob in the sea,, Paul finds bio-illuminance Plankton a match [03:17:00] (10f) Another Hot Air Balloon in Wine Country-Side of California [03:33:40] (10g) Garbage caught on power line and reflection Silos are the next BS from Blake Cousins [03:56:20] (10h) Bigfoot looks like a blow up Balloon with a photoshop goat head so Paul says 100 percent FAKED [03:47:20] (10i) Just a snow light Pillar - NOT ANGEL and similar for next video is a most likely a fishing kite reflection sun [04:00:40] (10j) Reflection and out focus light from a Sea Buoy next to a Oil rig Paul thinks its in Florida Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul.