VAX POISONED KTLA WEATHERMAN SUFFERS "MILD STROKE"

His co-worker, Sam Rubin died suddenly earlier this month. They're still dropping like flies. Hope he makes a full recovery but they probably gave him another vax in the hospital.





May 29, 2024 @KTLA "Our friend and colleague @MarkKriski is recovering after suffering a mild stroke earlier this week. He is getting the best medical care and looks forward to being back with the team soon. Mark checked in with us earlier on Wednesday and we're happy to report that he's in good spirits. He also wanted to thank everyone who has reached out. All of us at KTLA are thinking of Mark and his family at this time and look forward to seeing him soon."

https://x.com/KTLA/status/1795901864543924624





