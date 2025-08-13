Worldwide Beginning of Spring – 70 countries online at 21st AZK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to
21st AZK! – Since 2008, AZK is part of Europe’s largest platforms for
free expert investigative education. So far more than 100 witnesses have
had a say to millions of listeners. It counters progressing censorship
via qualified counter-voices. AZK uncovers relentlessly what conformist
propaganda media keep distorting, keep mentioning or even censor. Cartel
media are busting more and more. This time 70 countries went online.
More than 40 translators are translating today and 385 technicians
manage the technical set-up on site, as well as worldwide. This 21st AZK
shows that spring is on the rise worldwide. It is a signal to the whole
world. Be part of this worldwide awakening!