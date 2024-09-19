Professional Volleyball Player Found Dead in her Appartement - Pilar Marie Victoria Lopez (28)

Aug 30, 2024

Pilar Marie Victoria Lopez, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican volleyball star, was found dead in her apartment in Turkiye’s Bursa on Thursday.

Lopez, who had recently joined Nilufer Belediyespor, a team in the Sultanlar Ligi, did not show up for the team’s scheduled training, leading her teammates and officials to search for her.

The tragedy has left the sports community and her fans in deep sorrow.

Officials discover Pilar Marie Victoria Lopez’s body after missing training session

Concerns arose when Lopez, who had always been punctual and committed to her team, failed to attend her training session.

Her teammates and club officials tried to reach her by phone, but she did not respond.

Fearing the worst, officials decided to visit her apartment in Besevler Mahallesi, Bursa. After entering her home with the help of a locksmith, they discovered Lopez unresponsive in her bed. Medical personnel arrived shortly after and confirmed that she had passed away.

Nilufer Belediyespor’s Club Manager Kenan Dastan, who was part of the group that entered her home, stated: “We tried calling her multiple times, but when we couldn’t reach her, we went to her apartment. We found her lifeless in her bed. It’s a devastating loss for all of us.”

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of Lopez’s death. The initial investigation found no signs of foul play; there was no forced entry and the apartment showed no signs of struggle.

Lopez, who had recently transferred to Nilufer Belediyespor from Beziers Volley in France, had reportedly been taking medication for sleep issues. However, it is still unclear whether this played a role in her sudden death.

The Bursa Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a formal investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. “We are awaiting the results of the autopsy to understand what happened,” Dastan added.

