9. Court TV 2024-8-2 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

08/02/2024 10:45 AM 10th Floor - 1003 Pre Trial - In Custody Held Chin, Andrea
08/02/2024 12:55 PM Order Bail Decision Bail is maintained as case is set over
Start Hearing Hearing started at 08/02/2024 10:32 AM.
Text Def refused court.
Text Per the court, special set for 08/05/2024 at 1:30 pm in 1003. Speedy trial is excluded. Bail maintained.
Important points discussed are as follows:
- The cases discussed are numbered as follows:
- 676175
- 671384
- 669329
- 676216
- 656749
- 675405
- 656748
- 676463
- 676492
- 676207
- Mr. Daniel Coy from DD is appointed to represent Reverend Benshoof in the following cases:
- 676463
- 675405
- 676216
- 676175
- 671384
- 676492
- 676207
- Competency was raised as an issue in another court, King County Superior Court, regarding Reverend Benshoof.
- The court decided to set all of Reverend Benshoof's pretrial cases for August 5th at 1.30 PM and exclude time for further review.
- Initially, Mr. Roy was appointed to case 675405, but Reverend Benshoof's pro se motion was granted, leading to Mr. Roy being withdrawn from that case.