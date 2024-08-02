BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9. Court TV 2024-8-2 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
25 views • 9 months ago

08/02/2024 10:45 AM     10th Floor - 1003     Pre Trial - In Custody    Held    Chin, Andrea

08/02/2024 12:55 PM     Order    Bail Decision    Bail is maintained as case is set over

Start Hearing Hearing started at 08/02/2024 10:32 AM.
Text Def refused court.
Text Per the court, special set for 08/05/2024 at 1:30 pm in 1003. Speedy trial is excluded. Bail maintained.

Important points discussed are as follows:

  • The cases discussed are numbered as follows:
    1. 676175
    2. 671384
    3. 669329
    4. 676216
    5. 656749
    6. 675405
    7. 656748
    8. 676463
    9. 676492
    10. 676207
  • Mr. Daniel Coy from DD is appointed to represent Reverend Benshoof in the following cases:
    1. 676463
    2. 675405
    3. 676216
    4. 676175
    5. 671384
    6. 676492
    7. 676207
  • Competency was raised as an issue in another court, King County Superior Court, regarding Reverend Benshoof.
  • The court decided to set all of Reverend Benshoof's pretrial cases for August 5th at 1.30 PM and exclude time for further review.
  • Initially, Mr. Roy was appointed to case 675405, but Reverend Benshoof's pro se motion was granted, leading to Mr. Roy being withdrawn from that case.

Keywords
corruptionconspiracypro se
