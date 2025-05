9. Court TV 2024-8-2 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

08/02/2024 10:45 AM 10th Floor - 1003 Pre Trial - In Custody Held Chin, Andrea

08/02/2024 12:55 PM Order Bail Decision Bail is maintained as case is set over



Start Hearing Hearing started at 08/02/2024 10:32 AM.

Text Def refused court.

Text Per the court, special set for 08/05/2024 at 1:30 pm in 1003. Speedy trial is excluded. Bail maintained.

Important points discussed are as follows:

The cases discussed are numbered as follows:

676175 671384 669329 676216 656749 675405 656748 676463 676492 676207

Mr. Daniel Coy from DD is appointed to represent Reverend Benshoof in the following cases:

676463 675405 676216 676175 671384 676492 676207

Competency was raised as an issue in another court, King County Superior Court, regarding Reverend Benshoof.

The court decided to set all of Reverend Benshoof's pretrial cases for August 5th at 1.30 PM and exclude time for further review.

Initially, Mr. Roy was appointed to case 675405, but Reverend Benshoof's pro se motion was granted, leading to Mr. Roy being withdrawn from that case.