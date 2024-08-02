9. Court TV 2024-8-2 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

08/02/2024 10:45 AM 10th Floor - 1003 Pre Trial - In Custody Held Chin, Andrea

08/02/2024 12:55 PM Order Bail Decision Bail is maintained as case is set over



Start Hearing Hearing started at 08/02/2024 10:32 AM.

Text Def refused court.

Text Per the court, special set for 08/05/2024 at 1:30 pm in 1003. Speedy trial is excluded. Bail maintained.

