The dark agenda of the music industry, a presentation by Mark Devlin

For most, the music industry represents a source of innocent entertainment, but behind the well-polished facade is a horrific reality where world artists are forced to submit to powerful satanic forces in order to gain exposure and fame. Mark Devlin, who himself has a long background as a DJ and music journalist, has after his awakening devoted a large part of his life to research on this subject, which resulted in his latest book "Musical Truth volume 3" which the talk will revolve around. The main focus of this book is on the covid plandemic and the music industry's role in rolling it out. In this book he also goes into depth how the music industry is controlled by a network of occult secret societies with a worldwide and evil agenda.

The presentation took place in Gothenburg Sweden March 12th 2023

www.djmarkdevlin.com

www.foreningencuibono.se