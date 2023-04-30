Weapons Research Scientist Tells All: World Government Weaponized 5G And Radiation For Vaxxed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from THE STEW PETERS SHOW
https://rumble.com/v1h32p7-weapons-research-scientist-tells-all-world-government-weaponized-5g-and-rad.html
5-G networks can transmit dangerous radio waves through the vaccines!
UK engineer and special weapons researcher, Mark Steele joins the show to expose how the deadly clot shots are connected to a giant kill-switch spanning across America, known as 5-G.