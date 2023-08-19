The Unvaccinated Will Be Vindicated: A Tribute to the Citizen Heroes of Our Time

If you had the courage to resist vaccination or speak out against the mandates, I want to offer you my deepest gratitude. Thanks to your bravery and the millions alike, we’ve been spared from the gulags and have the powers that be on the ropes.

There’s much more progress to be made, and we will get there in time, but when you look back at where we were then and where we are now, there is no doubt that WE ARE WINNING!

Reflect back on what the unvaccinated had to go through in article format here:

