MS Lt. Gov Delbert Hosemann collapses while presiding over the state Senate chamber.
He was reportedly conscious while being
tended to by medical staff, according to local reports.
"Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is
doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical
staff and is eager to return to work," his office said.
Hosemann is 77 years old.