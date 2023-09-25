MORE ON THE "ALIEN GLASS" -- With SPANISH subtitles translated in the shownotes below this video.

It becomes invisible w/ an electric shock!---> They live bro!

Hello to tados

Today I want to talk about the alien glass we will go into more details and I will show you the feats that this Russian character has achieved with this precious object.

At this moment what the subject tries to do is turn on the device ...

So you can see a mesh specimen inside...

Can you see it..?

What it achieves by pressing from both sides is a short circuit, that's why part of the mesh lights up...

This is how it looks when it turns on...

I'll show you when I cusede, in slow motion...

Now he will do it for the second time... Pay attention...

This is the lit mesh...

-------- LOOKING UP AT THE DISC

This shows that it is not a com...

What's more, it's not glass, it's a kind of acrylic with built-in technology. The object can fulfill functions.

-------- ELETRIFYING USING A SPARK THROWER FROM A CIGARETTE LIGHTER

Now he's going to give us an incredible demonstration...

It will remove the spark from the lighter and with it will relizar a discharge on the glass ...

Watch what happens when he does...

Increible, no..?

The glass became invisible at the moment the electric shock was generated...

This is the sequence...

Little by little it will reappear.

So, this is the technology that makes ships invisible to our eyes...

-------- LOOKING AT THE PHONE TOWER

Now I will show you other objects that he could observe with the alien glass...

This character was standing in this place for a long time... attentive with his camera on and the alien glass... waiting for some sighting... until...

This...

And a while later he had this impressive sighting...

Two spheres, apparently metallic, cross in a straight line and disappear through the clouds...

Observed...

-------- WATCHING THE FLYING SAUCER

Another day, he was in this place where he could capture this ship in the distance...

Another ven noz demonstrates the capabilities of this technological glass...

And at this moment, he discovers that two spheres cross again, very similar to the previous one...

He hadn't noticed at the time commenting on that...

-------- BENDING THE GLASS AGAIN...

And well, that's all there is about this glass, already controversial because opinions are divided.

and what do you think..?

Will it be that we are at the door of seeing these new technologies massively ..?

Only time can tell...





For now they are all speculations.

But no one really knows what the truth is...

I say goodbye. I hope you liked this video...

Until next time...

