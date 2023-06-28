The Animated Gospel Of Mark: Chapter 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this chapter, Jesus and his disciples make it through the stormy sea of Galilee. They are confronted with a demon possessed man. How Jesus handles this situation is unconventional. After the man is free of those demons, he tries to follow Jesus, but Jesus stops him!! Is this guy really exempt from needing to obey Jesus? Meanwhile, a man named Jairus is in turmoil over his dying daughter. Can Jesus help him?