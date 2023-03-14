© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A jackrabbit came into our yard to eat some spring grass in Finland North Karelia. The rabbit is only a funny creature in the woods and gardens. Last summer the rabbit ate all my carrots from the garden. She is not meant to be eaten by humans:Lev. 11 verse 6: "The hare, because she chews the cud but doesn’t part the hoof, she is unclean to you." "Unclean" means in folklore something which is supposed to be offered to deities or be the supper of other wild creatures like foxes, hawks or eagles.