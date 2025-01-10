© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Healing Anointing: The Devil Hates the Holy Spirit ( Chapter 6a)
Mark 1:12-13 NLT
[12] The Spirit then compelled Jesus to go into the wilderness, [13] where he was tempted by Satan for forty days. He was out among the wild animals, and angels took care of him.
#miracles #faith #holyspirit #Hagin #Bible