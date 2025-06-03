BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025 06 03 PFAS Destruction Q&A zoom with Doc Wil
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
55 views • 3 months ago

links referenced:


https://thegrownetwork.com/minerals-microbes-soil-detox-kit/


https://thegrownetwork.com/pfas-blood-detox-private-research-group/


And to book an exponential health scan from Doc Wil email or call Rose at [email protected] (304) 940-8218 ext 1006


some of the questions:


What is the technology behind the exponential health scan, where does it come from, and who developed it?


What are the dosages and should the supplements be taken on an empty stomach or with food?


Does a scan test for parasites?


What are the three supplments in teh blood detxo kit? Why are they essential?


What do you mean that the unvaxxed are getting worse?


What are some examples of success stories using the soil detox kit?


What can you do to detox animals?


Are the toxins in the air we breathe


How long does the detox process usually take?


Are there any other ways to reduce exposure to PFAS?


Will there be another Q&A session like this?

