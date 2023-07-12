Why Did Disney Shelve "The Sound of Freedom," while the Media Clamors to Label the Film Q'anon??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Walt Disney inherited the hit film, "The Sound of Freedom" when they purchased 20th Century Fox and their assets. Yeah, somehow they showed the film, while the corporate media is trying to get us to associate seeing the film with being a member of QAnon. It's a psyop designed to prevent the spread of such information, and values. But it's not working, "The Sound of Freedom" beat out Indiana Jones in the box office in half the theaters.#TheSoundofFreedom #disney #corporatemedia #psyop #childtrafficking
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more