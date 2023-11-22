BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

There is NO scientific evidence mass vaccination eliminated any disease, said Robert Mendlesohn MD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
537 views • 11/22/2023

“There is no convincing scientific evidence that mass inoculations can be credited with eliminating any childhood disease.” — Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD “I believe modern medicine’s treatments for diseases  are seldom effective, and they’re often more dangerous than the disease they’re designed to treat. “I believe that more than ninety percent of Modern Medicine could disappear from the face of the earth (doctors, hospitals, drugs, and equipment) and the effect on our health would be immediate and beneficial.” — Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD in “Confessions of a  Medical Heretic” (1979)

The full Part 1 of the documentary by Children's Health Defense, from where this video clip came from, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v3gs10a-covid-unmasked-part-1-the-problem.html

Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD's “Confessions of a  Medical Heretic” (1979) is archived here: https://archive.org/details/confessions-of-a-medical-heretic

Some quotes by Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD are posted here:
https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/325752.Robert_S_Mendelsohn

and here:
https://www.azquotes.com/author/42828-Robert_S_Mendelsohn

and here:
http://whale.to/vaccine/quotes20.html

and here:
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/6862331-medicine-today-has-become-a-religion-and-the-doctors-are

and here:
https://libquotes.com/robert-s-mendelsohn

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
failuremass vaccinationrobert mendlesohn md
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy