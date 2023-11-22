There is NO scientific evidence mass vaccination eliminated any disease, said Robert Mendlesohn MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“There is no convincing scientific evidence that mass inoculations can be credited with eliminating any childhood disease.” — Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD “I believe modern medicine’s treatments for diseases are seldom effective, and they’re often more dangerous than the disease they’re designed to treat. “I believe that more than ninety percent of Modern Medicine could disappear from the face of the earth (doctors, hospitals, drugs, and equipment) and the effect on our health would be immediate and beneficial.” — Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD in “Confessions of a Medical Heretic” (1979)
The full Part 1 of the documentary by Children's Health Defense, from where this video clip came from, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v3gs10a-covid-unmasked-part-1-the-problem.html
Robert S. Mendelsohn, MD's “Confessions of a Medical Heretic” (1979) is archived here: https://archive.org/details/confessions-of-a-medical-heretic
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News