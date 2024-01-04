Create New Account
CHP Talks: Tom Harris—Debunking the CO2 / Climate Lies
CHP Canada
January 4, 2024: My guest this week is Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition (Canada). We discuss the ICSC's second report on Ottawa’s $60 billion “Climate Change Master Plan.” In the report, Tom points out the utter insanity of spending unaffordable amounts of taxpayers’ money on a problem that doesn’t exist. We review some of the abundant scientific data that indicate global warming is neither the crisis so many claim it is . . . nor the result of human activity and CO2.


Viewers and listeners can learn more at: https://www.icsc-canada.com

or at: http://climatechangereconsidered.org


