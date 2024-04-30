BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WATCH Pro-Palestine Protesters TAKE OVER College Campuses
High Hopes
37 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


Apr 29, 2024


Pro-Palestine protesters have taken over college campuses across America, from Columbia University in New York to The George Washington University in DC and Cal Poly Humboldt in California. Over the weekend, the protesters set up autonomous zones in solidarity with Gaza, held Islamic prayer sessions, and chanted about intifada. Glenn and Stu review some of the most insane clips. But one of the craziest ones is out of Canada, where protesters chanted "long live October 7th." And if that wasn't ignorant enough, Glenn also reviews a clip of a drag queen leading children in a chant of "free Palestine."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRNyGAIZHMA

Keywords
childrencollegeglenn beckgazadrag queentake overprotesterschantintifadafree palestinepro-palestineislamic prayer sessionslong live october 7th
