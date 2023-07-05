Israel Escalates War On West Bank

Israel has escalated its unannounced war on the occupied Palestinian West Bank by launching a large-scale operation against armed factions in the Jenin refugee camp.

Israel launched the major operation early on July 3 to crack down on what it says is a “hotbed of terror” in Jenin. The main target of the operation was the local wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad known as the Jenin Battalion, as well as other local armed factions.

Over 1,000 troops from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were involved in the operation, which was the largest in the West Bank in some 20 years.

The operation began a series of airstrikes carried out by combat drones. IDF troops then stormed Jenin with armored vehicles and bulldozers. The army was accused of blocking ambulances and preventing first responders from entering Jenin.

IDF troops were met with fierce resistance from local Palestinian fighters who were armed with light firearms and improvised explosive devices.

The IDF said that its troops located and demolished at least eight weapon depots, six explosives labs with hundreds of primed devices, three operations rooms used, and other “terror infrastructure.” The army said it had also seized 24 assault rifles, eight handguns and dozens of bullets.

Meanwhile, factions in Jenin said that they had shot down five Israeli drones and damaged several vehicles with explosive devices.

The operation came to an end late on June 4. Clashes were reported between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli troops as the latter slowly left Jenin. One Israeli soldier was killed during the process. Still withdrawal was completed during the pre-dawn hours of June 5.

Palestinian health officials said 13 people were killed, and at least 100 others were wounded, including 20 listed in serious condition, during Israeli strikes and in clashes with IDF troops. Hundreds of others were reportedly arrested. In addition, 4,000 Palestinians, nearly one third of the camp, fled to safer areas.

From its side, the IDF said that it carried out 20 drone strikes in the course of the operation. The army claimed that at least 18 Palestinian fighters were killed.

Tensions quickly spread to the Gaza Strip. Late on June 5, Israel said that the Iron Dome air defense system managed to intercept five rockets fired out of the enclave toward the city of Sderot and nearby regions. Shrapnel from an interceptor hit a home in Sderot, causing damage to a ceiling, but no injuries. In response to the rocket attack, the IDF struck an underground weapons workshop and a site for processing rocket components of the Hamas Movement, which rules Gaza.

The Israeli large-scale operations in Jenin will likely lead to more escalation in the West Bank and other Palestinian areas. The operation was criticized by many in Israel and led to outrage in the Arab world.

