BrightLearn - Globalism's Threat to Japan and America, an interview with Masako Ganaha

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Independent journalist Masako Ganaha warns of globalist-driven cultural sabotage, economic warfare and depopulation agendas targeting Japan and the U.S., exposing forced woke ideology, debt enslavement and subversion of national sovereignty while urging patriots to unite against these threats.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.