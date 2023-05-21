New Zion Assembly - 5/21/23 - Baptism - The Starting Place

This week, we'll be concluding our sermon series entitled “The Church That Jesus Built.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the calling and purpose of the Church, in an effort to let every follower of Jesus Christ have the confidence of knowing that he is part of a Body Magnificent. This week, our message focuses on identifying the Lord’s disciples today as outlined in the Scriptures.





Our main text for this week is found in Matthew 28:18-20: "Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age."





Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 5/14/23

