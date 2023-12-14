The Key Word

[The big guy] Joe was involved in [bag man] Hunter’s business in every way except financially?
Right, because ‘Trump man bad’ and ‘no evidence’ or something.
This [Bidan] movie keeps rising to new depths — plus the script keeps changing.
The full clip is linked below.
Dan Bongino Show Clips | 14 December 2023
https://rumble.com/v419jbv-dems-are-real-quiet-after-hunter-dodges-subpoena.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.