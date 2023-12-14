The Key Word

Create New Account
Published 2 months ago

[The big guy] Joe was involved in [bag man] Hunter’s business in every way except financially?

Right, because ‘Trump man bad’ and ‘no evidence’ or something.

This [Bidan] movie keeps rising to new depths — plus the script keeps changing.


The full clip is linked below.


Dan Bongino Show Clips | 14 December 2023

https://rumble.com/v419jbv-dems-are-real-quiet-after-hunter-dodges-subpoena.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionpolice statedan bonginomoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketbank recordsshell companyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agentbiden brand

