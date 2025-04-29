Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: Cognitive decline after Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: "A new study... found that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations were associated with a 118-fold increase of cognitive adverse events, including strokes, Alzheimer's, dementia."
"So if people... just don't seem like themselves, and they've had Covid shots of two or more... it was really a side effect and complication of these bio weapons."
"We have got to get all of these mRNA shots stopped around the world."
https://x.com/BusyDrT/status/1911936963881668828
