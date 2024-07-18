Chaos in Bangladesh continues - part 2

203 views • 10 months ago

Cynthia... Sorry, part 3 and part 4 were rejected because of Violence.

Students rejected negotiations and demand the government to step down.

There are casualties also among police forces.

Clashes between police/government forces and students continue with reportedly 15-20 among students already.

