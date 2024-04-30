Tombs of Tutankhamun's Courtiers Discovered in Saqqara! Egypt Exploration 2024

Ancient Sites Girl





April 27, 2024





Tutankhamun's men buried together at Saqqara? Why did some of the highest royal dignitaries from the 18th dynasty (New Kingdom) choose Saqqara as their burial place, since Thebes (today's Luxor) was the capital of the ancient empire and the seat of the king at that time?

Who were Maya, Ptahemwia, Pay, Raia, Meryre and Tia?

We will get inside ancient Egyptian tombs, including Horemheb’s, the powerful general of Tutankhamun, who became a pharaoh himself!

You will see rare footage and hear lesser-known facts. I will tell you about this ancient site and tell you more about the courtiers of Tutankhamun and the extraordinary times they lived in.





It's a must-see video for all who visit Egypt or Saqqara - the country of the first pharaohs. To appreciate and cherish the magic of the place before you travel to Egypt watch this. My vlog / full documentary will give you a little taste of ancient wonders: ancient architecture, ancient beliefs, and ancient history.





