Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #7: Decentralize your Tech for better privacy and security

In this episode of Demystifying Decentralization I discuss tools and techniques for your transition to software and devices for better privacy and security. I give you alternatives for VPN, Email, Smart Phones, Computer Operating Systems and Social Media. This is a short overview and some of the most secure alternatives in 2024. Most of these options are either free or low cost. I strive to keep this episode easy to follow and does not require technical expertise with links and searches for you.