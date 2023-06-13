Eliyahu Hanavi Will Be Here Soon Bible Codes by: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

24 Sivan 5783 June 19, 2023 Shalom everyone. Thank you for visiting my channel. Many people out there are asking 'Where is the Messiah, what's taking the Messiah so long? Well, the last book in the Tanakh, the Book of Malachi hints: Eliyahu Hanavi (Elijah the Prophet) arrives then the Angel who you seek (reference to the Messiah, who is the Angel of Hashem) arrives. I have been telling you about Eliyahu Hanavi activities in my previous videos and soon you will see, his appearance walking for all to see him. This video consists of three (3) Bible Codes: 1) Eliyahu Ship, 2) Trumpets [sounds] and 3) Eliyahu Hanavi, all related to him, his ships, the military of HaShem and the Messiah who will be introduced to the world. (Messiah who has been waiting). Also, a short clip from Rabbis Tovia Singer on the subject of Eliyahu and the Messiah. A short clip from JW TV Military couldn't Shoot It Out of the Sky and lots of videos on UFOs. This video is called: Eliyahu Hanavi Will Be Here Soon Bible Codes! Enjoy, #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai 'Sammy' Links



Rabbi Tovia Singer Church: How Will Jews Recognize the Messiah if Genealogies are Lost? Rabbi Tovia Singer Responds https://youtu.be/1nx_LKJYvcI JW Tv ⚠️Military Couldn't Shoot It Out The Sky! https://youtu.be/zqfiY2_wZys Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim Twitter https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai Parler https://parler.com/ZemahBenYishai Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184 Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai Donate: https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US







