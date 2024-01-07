Things Are Heating Up: You’ve Been Warned! 🔥

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Video #1: Iranian National Who Crossed Illegally Into Jacumba, California, Warns America of What’s Coming

An Iranian national who crossed illegally into Jacumba, California, warns Ben Bergquam and America of what’s coming. You must watch the whole thing! Listen to what he says about Trump versus Biden. It truly is incredible. Please share and help wake up the sleeping masses. Biden and the Democrats are National security threats!

STEVE'S TAKE: This is exactly what I've been warning everyone about for the past 15 years. Now you hear it straight from the horse's mouth. No one would listen, and now we are screwed because of everyone's inaction.

Original Video Link: https://rumble.com/v45dzqf-iranian-national-who-crossed-illegally-into-jacumba-california-warns-americ.html

Video #2: National Security Whistleblower Who Served at 6 Intelligence Agencies Says 5th Generation Warfare Turning Into 6th Generation Warfare

This footage is of an unknown speaker who spoke at the event titled 'How Many More?' (referencing the number of illegal immigrants entering our country) which took place in April 2023.

Original Video Link: https://t.me/australiaoneparty_official/22585

